CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — The Crestview Police Department made an arrest after a shooting incident at the Bent Creek Apartments on Saturday, March 11.

According to a news release, officers responded to the complex on Bent Creek Rd. for a victim claiming she had been shot at while sitting inside her car.

Police interviewed multiple witnesses at the scene that said the shooting stemmed from a verbal argument between four to five people at the complex. Witnesses identified the shooter as 19-year-old Ja’Lonta J. Durm.

The victim told police she was able to drive away after her car had been shot at and is ok.

Officers found Durm Monday, March 13, and charged him with Attempted Murder, Shooting a Deadly Missile into an Occupied Vehicle, Aggravated Assault with a Firearm, Criminal Mischief with more than $1000 in Damages, and Discharging a Firearm in Public or Residential Property.

Durm is being held on a $605,000 bond.