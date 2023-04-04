NICEVILLE, Fla. (WKRG) — Plew Elementary School lost power on Apr. 4. The Okaloosa County School District notified parents and guardians to pick students up early from school.

OCSD said Florida Power and Light are on the scene, assessing the situation and working to restore power.

School district staff said the outage is potentially due to construction in the area.

Supervision for students will remain on campus until each child is picked up.

OCSD said there will be no after-school activities or daycare on Apr. 4. Plew Elementary will resume at the regularly scheduled time on Apr. 5.