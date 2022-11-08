DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said a man had his pickup truck and trailer stolen from a Destin gas station Monday night.

According to an OCSO report, the truck owner went inside a gas station on Main St. and turned around to see his truck leaving the parking lot.

OCSO said the man ran after the truck but the unknown driver sped away. Deputies later located the truck with the attached trailer abandoned at the Goodwill thrift store on Harbor Blvd about a mile away from the gas station.

Deputies are asking for any information about the crime to be reported to 850-651-7400 or contact Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers.