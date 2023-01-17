FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The Fort Walton Beach Fire Department shared a photo from the Eglin Air Force Base’s Jackson Guard team working a prescribed fire Sunday, Jan. 15.

Jackson Guard photo

The flames were on Eglin AFB land in the Northwest portion of the range near Fort Walton Beach. FWBFD said the fire burned more than 1,900 acres.

The fire caused a smoke cloud visible from Okaloosa Island. The East winds pushed the smoke cloud over Destin and further for the afternoon.

The prescribed fire was successful and there was no threat to nearby communities.