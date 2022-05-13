CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — Firefighters were called to a house fire in a Crestview neighborhood that started in a garage Friday morning.

When firefighters arrived, the garage was filled with smoke and flames. The fire was put out after responders began to hose down the fire, according to a Facebook post from the Crestview Fire Department.

The garage was the only part of the house that was damaged by the fire. The fire was put out in time and did not spread to the inside of the home or neighboring houses.

The fire happened Thursday, May 12 at about 5 p.m., according to the post.