FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — An employee at a Fort Walton Beach cell phone store was arrested Thursday after he admitted to sending a customer’s private photos to himself, according to a release from the Fort Walton Beach Police Department.

Officers were called to the store on July 11 after receiving a call from a customer claiming the employee had sent photos from the customer’s phone to the employee’s phone. The victim said he went into the store to upgrade his phone.

The release said the employee told the victim it would take an hour and a half to transfer all the data. The victim left his phone and returned to the store later that day. “The victim noticed some recently deleted files contained photos/videos and were sent to a number the victim did not recognize,” read the release.

Pedro Alonso was identified as the employee. Detectives interviewed Alonso who gave a full confession, according to the release. Alonso was arrested and charged with a violation of unauthorized access to an electronic device.