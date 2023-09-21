HURLBURT FIELD, Fla. (WKRG) — Hurlburt Field is set to open to the public in spring 2024 for the first time in 20 years as phase one of construction has come to a close, according to the United States Air Force.

Once open, visitors will get a first-hand look at aircraft and learn more about the history of the Air Force Special Operations Command.

“We are dedicated to preserving the legacy of our Air Commandos and we want to share our mission – past, present and future – with our community,” AFSOC commander Lt. Gen. Tony Bauernfeind said. “We look forward to educating and inspiring our visitors about the rich heritage and traditions that we have here at Hurlburt Field and within AFSOC.”

Hurlburt Field features more than 20 aircraft that flew during World War II, the Korean War, the Vietnam War, the Cold War and the Global War on Terror.

The park’s aircraft includes an AC-119G Shadow, C-46D Commando, B-25J Mitchell, HH-3E Jolly Green, AC-47D Spooky, T-28A Trojan and an O-1E Bird Dog.

“Even in their silence, airplanes tell a story,” said AFSOC historian Todd Schroeder. “They tell the story of our Air Commandos, operations, missions and achievements.”

The park also includes memorials and monuments for AFSOC heroes. One memorial is dedicated to Master Sgt. John Chapman, who made the ultimate sacrifice to protect his fellow servicemen during the conflict in Afghanistan in 2002. He was awarded the Congressional Medal of Honor for his actions.

Along with opening in spring 2024, plans are in place to expand the park and add both a museum and heritage center at later dates.

Those who already have base access can tour the park during construction.