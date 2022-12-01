FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Following an 0-10 2022 season, head football coach for the Fort Walton Beach Vikings Chip Petree will not be coming back to the role.

The Okaloosa County School District announced the decision Tuesday, Nov. 29. Principal John Spolski made a statement about the change.

“Chip Petree is a man of integrity who has great passion for student-athletes and sports overall. However, I believe it to be in the best interests of our players and the Viking program to make a change at this time. We are grateful for the community’s support during this transition, and I am confident we can find a coach who will work with our players to restore the Viking tradition.” Principal John Spolski

As for Petree, the three-year Vikings coach has accepted an open teaching position at a different school and will be leaving Fort Walton Beach High this semester.

Spolski said the hiring process will begin immediately for a new head football coach.

The district said the offseason training program at Fort Walton Beach High School will be supervised by current staff members until a new coach is hired. Spolski hopes to have a new head coach in place by Jan. 2023.

“Both Spolski and Athletic Director Holly McDaniel will work swiftly and strategically to keep the program’s momentum going and inspire growth on and off the field.” Okaloosa County School District

Under Petree, the Vikings football team went 1-9 in the 2021 season and 2-4 in the pandemic-filled 2020 season. The last time the Vikings had a winning record is listed as the 2012-2013 season under head coach Mike Owens.

To look at this coaching opportunity or other jobs in the Okaloosa County School District, click here.

