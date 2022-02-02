OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The person of interest in a double homicide near Fort Walton Beach was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound in Indiana.

Chad Ankenbrand’s body was found inside a 2013 Nissan Juke near the Indiana/Illinois state line. Deputies believe that Ankenbrand was traveling to meet his family in Mt. Carmel, Ill.

Ankenbrand was considered a person of interest after his ex-girlfriend and her coworker were found dead inside her home on Brentwood Lane Tuesday, February 1. Investigators believe that Annastacia Merrell, 52, and Patrick Tymoch, 51, were shot and killed in the home on Jan. 31. Their bodies were found Feb. 1 during a welfare checkup.

Deputies said Ankernbrand sold his car to a Crestview resident Monday, Jan. 31; the same day deputies believe Merrell and Tymoch were killed. The buyer called deputies when he learned they were looking for Ankerbrand and the Mustang on Feb. 1.

Deputies determined that Ankerbrand stole Merrell’s Nissan Juke and was on his way to Illinois. His body was found several hours later.