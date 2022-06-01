FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man was charged with trafficking methamphetamine among other drug-related charges, according to an arrest report.

John Peeterse was arrested in Fort Walton Beach Tuesday, May 31 after officers were called to Mary Ester Cutoff NW for an armed disturbance.

When questioned on scene, Peeterse admitted that he had a metal pipe that was used to smoke heroin, according to the report.

Okaloosa deputies searched Peeterse’s vehicle and found several items, including:

Two grams of cocaine

Four tablets of oxycodone

16 grams of crystallized methamphetamine

One metal pipe testing positive for oxycodone

Drug paraphernalia in the front passenger seat

Peeterse was charged with three drug-related felonies and a misdemeanor:

Possession of a controlled substance without a prescription

Possession of cocaine

Trafficking methamphetamine (14 grams or over)

Possession or usage of drug equipment

According to investigators, Peeterse admitted that he didn’t have a prescription for the oxycodone in his possession, and that all drugs and paraphernalia belonged to him.