Pediatric COVID-19 vaccines now available in Okaloosa County

Okaloosa County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Boy getting a flu vaccine in the clinic. Small boy getting a vaccine on his arm by a pediatrician wearing gloves.

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Florida Department of Health in Okaloosa County (DOH-Okaloosa) announced Nov. 17 that they are providing pediatric COVID-19 vaccines in Fort Walton Beach and Crestview.

The DOH-Okaloosa is providing the Pfizer vaccine for children ages 5 to 11. The vaccine is given in two doses and contains a third of the amount given to adults and teens.

The DOH-Okaloosa is offering pediatric COVID-19 vaccines Monday through Friday in Fort Walton Beach and Tuesday in Crestview, according to a news release from the DOH-Okaloosa.

The Fort Walton Beach vaccine clinic is at 221 Hospital Drive NE and they are open:

  • Monday, Wednesday and Thursday from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Tuesday from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. 
  • Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Crestview vaccine clinic is open Tuesday from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 810 E. James Lee Blvd.

Appointments are not required, but they are recommended by the DOH-Okaloosa.

For more information, call the DOH-Okaloosa at 850-344-0566 or click here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Cancellations

Gulf Coast Covid-19 hotlines

CDC Info on COVID-19

References and Links

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories