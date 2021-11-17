Pediatric COVID-19 vaccines now available in Okaloosa County

Boy getting a flu vaccine in the clinic. Small boy getting a vaccine on his arm by a pediatrician wearing gloves.

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Florida Department of Health in Okaloosa County (DOH-Okaloosa) announced Nov. 17 that they are providing pediatric COVID-19 vaccines in Fort Walton Beach and Crestview.

The DOH-Okaloosa is providing the Pfizer vaccine for children ages 5 to 11. The vaccine is given in two doses and contains a third of the amount given to adults and teens.

The DOH-Okaloosa is offering pediatric COVID-19 vaccines Monday through Friday in Fort Walton Beach and Tuesday in Crestview, according to a news release from the DOH-Okaloosa.

The Fort Walton Beach vaccine clinic is at 221 Hospital Drive NE and they are open:

Monday, Wednesday and Thursday from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tuesday from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Crestview vaccine clinic is open Tuesday from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 810 E. James Lee Blvd.

Appointments are not required, but they are recommended by the DOH-Okaloosa.

For more information, call the DOH-Okaloosa at 850-344-0566 or click here.