OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Crestview Police Department is investigating a crash that resulted in the death of one person.

A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle Dec. 19 on Ferdon Boulevard near Goodwin Avenue in Crestview.

Officers have confirmed that the person struck has died from their injuries.

