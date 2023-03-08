FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The parking lot between The Boardroom and the old Run With It location on Miracle Strip Parkway is roped off for construction.

Residents reached out to WKRG News 5 for information about the construction. Long-time businesses such as the movie theatre and Artesano’s Boutique occupy the building to the East of the lot.

Crews with Emerald Coast Site Construction said they are on site for the demolition and start of the project.

The parking lot improvements include all new asphalt and parking spots. Removal of an old building structure on the lot, and new storm drains and drainage pipes. The crew said all of the trees on site will remain in place.

The lot is blocked off from Miracle Strip Parkway (HWY 98) and Brooks St.

The City of Fort Walton Beach said they do not have any development plans entered for a new structure on that site. The remodel is a private project with the business owner of both The Boardroom and Cowhead restaurants on the strip.

ECSC said the project should be complete in 90 days.