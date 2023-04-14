DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — The Destin-Fort Walton Beach Airport (VPS) is looking to bring 400-800 new parking spaces at the Northeast corner of their property.

VPS secured a grant from the Florida Department of Transportation to create the overflow parking lot.

FDOT will pay $600,000 to design and construct the new lot. Okaloosa County Board will match the funds set in the 2023 fiscal budget. The total for the project will be $1.2million

The approximately six-acre expansion for the overflow parking lot will be east of the fuel farm and rental car areas.

Parking improvements coming to Destin-Fort Walton Beach Airport

The airport said an increase in parking spots will meet parking needs at the airport through surge periods, as well as allow flexibility to rehab existing lots or expand parking structures as determined necessary in the future.

The overflow parking lot will include proper lighting, expansion of the security camera infrastructure, any additional access control gates, power, data or in-pavement loops tied into the control management system, shuttle stops, curbing, storm water collection, landscaping, fencing, signage and any stormwater permitting updates. Tracy Stage, VPS director

The Board of County Commissioners will vote to approve the parking lot funds on Apr. 18, 2023.

According to the grant agreement, the lot must be completed by Aug. 2026.

TSA improvements will also be considered at the Apr. 18 meeting. The Transportation Security Administration is requesting more space at VPS following a new concourse build.

TSA is asking to build a break room in the Allegiant terminal to help agents work the new space.

To give up space inside VPS, the board must approve the lease agreement. The federal government will pay Okaloosa Co. $266,835.52 per year to have the space.