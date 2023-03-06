DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — The Destin City Council voted to increase parking fees for beach and public parking lots as well as Joe’s Bayou Boat Launch at the Monday, March 6 meeting.

Parking Fees

Currently, parking fees are listed at $5 for five hours at beach parking lots, and $5 for 24 hours at the city-owned parking lots in the Harbor District (Marler, Zerbe/Sibert, Community Center).

Ticket fines for unpaid parking in paid parking zones is $33.00.

The fees raised:

$425,670 in 2022

$474,378 in 2021.

In the fiscal year 2022, the harbor district brought in 47% ($200,000) of the total paid parking revenue while the beach district brought in about 53% ($225,000).

The council-approved paid beach parking South of HWY 98 was added in July 2020. The City of Destin aims to use money from the Parking Special Revenue Fund to improve parking and explore options such as parking garages and surface lots.

Shane Moody, CEO and President of the Destin Chamber of Commerce spoke at the March 6 meeting on the need to raise parking rates for city parking lots in the harbor.

“Five dollars for an entire day at Marler parking lot is not enough,” said Moody. “We need parking garages and the only way to get parking garages is to have the money. Don’t be afraid to go up on it because people will pay it.”

Councilmembers spoke about other destination cities with double or triple the current parking fee in Destin. Local businesses along the Harbor currently charge $15 or $20 for parking compared to the city’s $5 fee.

The council voted 5-1 to make the following changes to the paid parking fees.

Public Parking Lot Changes:

Harbor parking fees are adjusted to $20 for 24 hours and beach parking to $20 for 4 hours. Paid parking tickets will increase to $100.

Joe’s Bayou

Council also discussed changes to Joe’s Bayou parking fees. Joe’s Bayou is a popular boat launch on Beach Dr in North Destin.

In 2015, the council voted to eliminate an annual fee for residents at Joe’s Bayou and increase daily launch fees from $15 to $20.

Currently, Destin residents receive Joe’s Bayou annual passes free of charge, Non-Destin residents purchase passes for $205 per calendar year, and daily launch fees are $20.

The council voted 4-3 to make the following changes to Joe’s Bayou fees.

Joe’s Bayou Changes:

Destin residents’ annual passes are reinstated at $20 per calendar year and the daily launch fees are $25.

City staff said these changes will be made permanent in May of 2023.