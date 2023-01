HOLT, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pace woman was critically injured in a head-on collision Wednesday morning on U.S. Highway 90 East of Durbin Lane.

Florida Highway Patrol says the 36-year-old woman was eastbound on Highway 90 around 6 a.m. when she crossed the center lane and collided with an oncoming van.

FHP said the Crestview man driving the van suffered minor injuries but will be ok.

The highway was shut down while troopers investigated the crash site. The road has since been reopened.