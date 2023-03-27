DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — The Florida Department of Transportation will impact overnight drivers on the Marler Bridge in Destin from March 27-31.

FDOT is working on bridge rehabilitation on the East Pass bridge. Drivers may encounter intermittent single-lane closures on the U.S. 98 starting Monday, March 27 through Thursday, March 30, between 9 p.m. and 5:30 a.m.

The existing 35 mph speed limit will be maintained during construction.

FDOT said they are working on other road projects in Okaloosa County drivers need to be aware of: