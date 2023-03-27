DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — The Florida Department of Transportation will impact overnight drivers on the Marler Bridge in Destin from March 27-31.
FDOT is working on bridge rehabilitation on the East Pass bridge. Drivers may encounter intermittent single-lane closures on the U.S. 98 starting Monday, March 27 through Thursday, March 30, between 9 p.m. and 5:30 a.m.
The existing 35 mph speed limit will be maintained during construction.
FDOT said they are working on other road projects in Okaloosa County drivers need to be aware of:
- State Road (S.R.) 20 (John Sims Parkway) Resurfacing Project – Drivers will encounter the following traffic impacts the week of Sunday, March 26.
- Intermittent temporary east and westbound outside daytime lane closures on John Sims Parkway, from Edge Avenue to west of the Rocky Bayou Bridge, Monday, March 27 through Friday, March 31, from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
- These closures are required to deliver concrete for sidewalk, curb, and gutter construction.
- Intermittent east and westbound nighttime lane closures on S.R. 20, from Edge Avenue to west of the Rocky Bayou Bridge, Sunday, March 26 through Thursday, March 30, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- These closures are required for median milling, median widening, and sidewalk construction.
- S.R. 85 Resurfacing from John Sims Parkway to College Boulevard – Drivers will encounter intermittent, north and southbound outside lane closures Monday, March 27 through Thursday, March 30 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. for sidewalk repair and construction.
- Brooks Bridge Replacement Project – Drivers may experience the following traffic impacts Sunday, March 26 through Thursday, March 30, from 9 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. as crews perform utility work.
U.S. 98 east and westbound alternating and intermittent lane closures between Perry Avenue and Pier Road.
Avenue and Pier Road.
- Santa Rosa Boulevard east and westbound alternating lane closures from east of Amberjack
Drive to Ross Marler Park.
- Intermittent shoulder closures on Brooks Street, between Perry Avenue and Florida Blanca Place, and on Business Access Road.
- Brooks Bridge Replacement Project -Additionally, drivers will experience the following impacts on Wednesday, March 29 and Thursday, March 30, from 9 p.m. to 5:30 a.m., for concrete work.
- U.S. 98 intermittent east and westbound inside-lane closures over Brooks Bridge.
Temporary closure of Brooks Street between Perry Avenue and Florida Blanca Place