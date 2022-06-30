DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — An Alabama team took home the top prize for a fishing tournament around Destin over the last weekend of June.

The Emerald Coast Blue Marlin classic operated in clear skies for its 20th anniversary. A Work of Art reeled in a monster 638.7 pound Blue Marlin for $545,681. The team said they released three other large marlins on the trip.

Angler Christian Fast, Capt. Jason Buck and the team aboard A Work of Art won the tournament.

“I’ve fished the ECBC since the beginning,” said Art Favre with A Work of Art. “We were fortunate to win the top Catch and Release one time, but this is our first in the kill division. So this is a sweet win after all those years, to get in the top slot in this tournament. I’m honored and humbled by it.”

A total of 84 teams battled the gulf for a prize pool of $1.987 million.

No ice in Destin delima

Local restaurants around Destin ran out of ice in the heat and store’s high demand from fishermen. The tournament confirmed they ordered less ice than in previous years and ran out.

One of the reasons we ran out the first day this year was because we bought A LOT last year and a lot of these boats now have ice makers so we didn’t use it all so we didn’t order as much this year. Tournament staff

Efforts to contact these establishments for comment have failed.

Tournament standings:

TOP BLUE MARLIN (2022)

# BOAT CAPTAIN ANGLER WEIGHT 1 A Work of Art Jason Buck Christian Fast 638.7 lbs. 2 Benedetta Curt Gwin Kirk Aronson 547.9 lbs. 3 Raise ’em Up Hunter Forbes Nimrod Frazier 513.3 lbs.

TOP RELEASE TEAMS (2022)

# BOAT CAPTAIN WINNING CATCH 1 Quantified Justin Drummond 2,925 points / released 2 blue marlin, 7 white marlin, 3 sailfish 2 Rising Son’s Cricket Crochet 1,500 points / released 3 blue marlin 3 C-Ya Devin Potts 1,375 points / released 2 blue marlin, 1 white marlin, 1 sailfish

TOP CREW (2022)

# BOAT CREW WINNING CATCH 1 Quantified Capt. Justin Drummond; Mates Matt Driscoll, Cyler Pape 12 fish / 2,925.0 points 2 Raise ’em Up Capt. Hunter Forbes; Mates Lee Gilmore, Ladd Sawyer 5 fish / 1,608.2 points 3 C-Ya Capt. Devin Potts; Mate Christian Stewart 4 fish / 1,375.0 points

TOP DOLPHIN (2022)

# BOAT CAPTAIN ANGLER WEIGHT 1 Soul Candy Jordan Whiteman Smith Reaves 38.9 lbs. 2 Evil Eyes Kelly Graham Wally Gentry 37.6 lbs. 3 Reel Wicked Steve Pixley Daniel Guilbeau 36.1 lbs.

TOP TUNA (2022)

# BOAT CAPTAIN ANGLER WEIGHT 1 Salt Shaker Dennis Bennett Chris Hatcher 192.4 lbs. 2 Reel Fire Scooter Porto Kate Ferrara-Dorland 170.8 lbs. 3 Perra Mala Brian Bramlett Lance Rucker 149.4 lbs.

TOP WAHOO (2022)

# BOAT CAPTAIN ANGLER WEIGHT 1 Salt Shaker Dennis Bennett Jeff Singleton 64.7 lbs. 2 Change Order Max Smith Michael Savage 54.7 lbs. 3 Change Order Max Smith Thomas Anderson 36.2 lbs.

INDIVIDUAL TEAM AWARDS (2022)

AWARD BOAT PERPETUAL RELEASE TROPHY Quantified EARLY BIRD WINNER All-In Fishing

INDIVIDUAL ANGLER AWARDS (2022)

AWARD ANGLER BOAT WINNING CATCH TOP OVERALL ANGLER Christain Fast A Work of Art 683.7 lb. blue marlin TOP RELEASE ANGLER Jaselyn Berthelot Rising Son’s released 3 blue marlin TOP LADY ANGLER Jaselyn Berthelot Rising Son’s released 3 blue marlin, weighed 1 dolphin & 1 yellowfin tuna (73.3 lbs.) TOP JUNIOR ANGLER (billfish) Tate Yancey (10) Miss Ma’am released 1 white marlin TOP JUNIOR ANGLER (gamefish) Jack Murdica (13) Never Settle weighed 2 yellowfin tuna (98.9 lbs.)

