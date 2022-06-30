DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — An Alabama team took home the top prize for a fishing tournament around Destin over the last weekend of June.

The Emerald Coast Blue Marlin classic operated in clear skies for its 20th anniversary. A Work of Art reeled in a monster 638.7 pound Blue Marlin for $545,681. The team said they released three other large marlins on the trip.

Angler Christian Fast, Capt. Jason Buck and the team aboard A Work of Art won the tournament.

“I’ve fished the ECBC since the beginning,” said Art Favre with A Work of Art. “We were fortunate to win the top Catch and Release one time, but this is our first in the kill division. So this is a sweet win after all those years, to get in the top slot in this tournament. I’m honored and humbled by it.”

A total of 84 teams battled the gulf for a prize pool of $1.987 million.

No ice in Destin delima

Local restaurants around Destin ran out of ice in the heat and store’s high demand from fishermen. The tournament confirmed they ordered less ice than in previous years and ran out.

One of the reasons we ran out the first day this year was because we bought A LOT last year and a lot of these boats now have ice makers so we didn’t use it all so we didn’t order as much this year.

Tournament staff

Efforts to contact these establishments for comment have failed.

Tournament standings:

TOP BLUE MARLIN (2022)

 #BOATCAPTAINANGLERWEIGHT
 1A Work of ArtJason BuckChristian Fast638.7 lbs.
 2BenedettaCurt GwinKirk Aronson547.9 lbs.
 3Raise ’em UpHunter ForbesNimrod Frazier513.3 lbs.

TOP RELEASE TEAMS (2022)

 #BOATCAPTAINWINNING CATCH
 1QuantifiedJustin Drummond2,925 points / released 2 blue marlin, 7 white marlin, 3 sailfish
 2Rising Son’sCricket Crochet1,500 points / released 3 blue marlin
 3C-YaDevin Potts1,375 points / released 2 blue marlin, 1 white marlin, 1 sailfish

TOP CREW (2022)

 #BOATCREWWINNING CATCH
 1QuantifiedCapt. Justin Drummond; Mates Matt Driscoll, Cyler Pape12 fish / 2,925.0 points
 2Raise ’em UpCapt. Hunter Forbes; Mates Lee Gilmore, Ladd Sawyer5 fish / 1,608.2 points
 3C-YaCapt. Devin Potts; Mate Christian Stewart4 fish / 1,375.0 points

TOP DOLPHIN (2022)

 #BOATCAPTAINANGLERWEIGHT
 1Soul CandyJordan WhitemanSmith Reaves38.9 lbs.
 2Evil EyesKelly GrahamWally Gentry37.6 lbs.
 3Reel WickedSteve PixleyDaniel Guilbeau36.1 lbs.

TOP TUNA (2022)

 #BOATCAPTAINANGLERWEIGHT
 1Salt ShakerDennis BennettChris Hatcher192.4 lbs.
 2Reel FireScooter PortoKate Ferrara-Dorland170.8 lbs.
 3Perra MalaBrian BramlettLance Rucker149.4 lbs.

TOP WAHOO (2022)

 #BOATCAPTAINANGLERWEIGHT
 1Salt ShakerDennis BennettJeff Singleton64.7 lbs.
 2Change OrderMax SmithMichael Savage54.7 lbs.
 3Change OrderMax SmithThomas Anderson36.2 lbs.

INDIVIDUAL TEAM AWARDS (2022)

AWARDBOAT
PERPETUAL RELEASE TROPHYQuantified
EARLY BIRD WINNERAll-In Fishing

INDIVIDUAL ANGLER AWARDS (2022)

AWARDANGLERBOATWINNING CATCH
TOP OVERALL ANGLERChristain FastA Work of Art683.7 lb. blue marlin
TOP RELEASE ANGLERJaselyn BerthelotRising Son’sreleased 3 blue marlin
TOP LADY ANGLERJaselyn BerthelotRising Son’sreleased 3 blue marlin, weighed 1 dolphin & 1 yellowfin tuna (73.3 lbs.)
TOP JUNIOR ANGLER (billfish)Tate Yancey (10)Miss Ma’amreleased 1 white marlin
TOP JUNIOR ANGLER (gamefish)Jack Murdica (13)Never Settleweighed 2 yellowfin tuna (98.9 lbs.)

CASH AWARDED BY TEAM (2022)

BOATAWARDSTOTAL PURSE
A Work of Art, Viking 921st Blue Marlin, Blue Marlin & Release Jackpots$545,681.25
Quantified, Spencer Yachts 641st Release Team, 1st Crew, Release Jackpots$264,505.00
Salt Shaker, Viking 581st Tuna, 1st Wahoo, Tuna Jackpots$168,307.50
Raise ’em Up, Sunny Briggs 563rd Blue Marlin, 2nd Crew, Blue Marlin Jackpots$156,339.00
C-Ya, Spencer Yachts 743rd Release Team, 3rd Crew, Release Jackpots$101,443.75
Benedetta, Viking 702nd Blue Marlin, Blue Marlin Jackpots$85,626.00
Change Order, Hatteras 462nd & 3rd Wahoo, Wahoo Jackpots$72,206.25
Reel Wicked, Donzi 733rd Dolphin, Dolphin Jackpots$70,939.50
Evil Eyes, Viking 642nd Dolphin, Dolphin Jackpots$60,138.00
Reel Fire, Viking 762nd Tuna, Tuna Jackpots$58,653.00
Rising Son’s, Viking 582nd Release Team, Release Jackpot$54,825.00
Liquid Apple, Viking 68Tuna Jackpot$51,300.00
Squid Row, Viking 50Dolphin & Wahoo Jackpots$50,850.00
Renegade, Custom 52Wahoo Jackpots$50,771.25
Sea Wolff, G&S 62Blue Marlin Jackpot$30,375.00
UP TO IT, Viking 52Dolphin Jackpots$28,440.00
Briar Patch, Viking 68Blue Marlin Jackpots$27,000.00
Soul Candy, F&S 611st Dolphin$26,880.00
Perra Mala, Spencer Yachts 573rd Tuna, Tuna Jackpots$23,779.50
Don’t Blink, Viking 76Tuna Jackpot$21,375.00
Linda Lucille, Viking 65Tuna Jackpot$12,825.00
Get Reel, Hatteras 60Dolphin Jackpots$12,825.00
Panhandler, Hatteras 63Dolphin Jackpot$10,462.50
Never Settle, Viking 74Wahoo Jackpot$1,552.50
All-In Fishing, Viking 55Early Bird Winner$,1000.00