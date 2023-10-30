FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Opportunity Place is hosting “Harlem Nights Casino” on Saturday, Nov. 18, at The Island Resort on Okaloosa Island to celebrate 15 years of service.

The event features a room full of blackjack tables, roulette wheels, craps tables and other items for guests to try their luck. Another room will feature live music by Boukou Groove, swing dancing, a champagne toast, heavy hors d’oeuvres and a photo booth.

There will also be live and silent auction items donated by local businesses throughout the night for guests to bid on.

The event celebrates 15 years of service and shelter for families and single women experiencing homelessness.

“Together, we’ve built more than a temporary shelter and we’ve created a haven for humanity for over 4,000 clients,” OPI Executive Director Fiona Devenney said. “As we reflect on this journey, we see not only the bricks and mortar but the indomitable spirit of those we’ve served and the unwavering dedication of every donor, volunteer, and staff member. Here’s to 15 years of “Opening Doors and Making a Difference”, and to the countless lives we will continue to impact in the years to come.”

Tickets for the event are $75 per person. They include access to the event as well as $500 in gambling chips. Tickets can be purchased at the OPI website.

Attendees can also stay at The Island Resort for an exclusive rate following the event and can call 800-874-8962 to book.

For further information, reach out to OPI via email.

“These past 15 years are a testament to the transformative power of compassion and community,” Devenney said. “At the heart of Opportunity Place, each year represents countless stories of resilience, strength, and lives touched by the promise of hope.”