FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The Fort Walton Beach Police Department’s Community Policing Unit conducted ‘Operation Roust’ on March 24 in order to attempt to relocate homeless people living on city property.

Officials with FWBPD said the purpose of the operation was to identify and relocate numerous homeless people who were living on city property along a drainage tributary into Santa Rosa Sound. Officers have allegedly been trying to gain compliance with the homeless individuals to leave the property.

Two people were arrested for trespassing, and officers are still looking for a third person who has an outstanding warrant. Everyone in the homeless community have been offered help for living arrangements, according to FWBPD. City Workers and officers are also working together to clean up the litter that was left behind.