At a press conference with Walton County Sheriff Michael Adkinson, Jr. Lt. Fulghum with OCSO Beach and Marine Operations told WKRG News 5 that patrols will be increased for targeted spring break weekends.

Lt. Fulghum said marine units at Crab Island will be staffed similarly to the 4th of July holiday. The patrols will be stricter on BUI’s in the coming weeks.

“We are taking people to jail,” said Walton County Sheriff Michael Adkinson, Jr. “If there’s a way to take them to jail. They will go to jail.”

Responding to violent weekend in Panama City Beach

Both WCSO and OCSO held the press conference as a proactive united front in response to a violent weekend in Panama City Beach. Large and unruly crowds led to multiple shootings and damage in Panama City Beach. Both counties said they will not tolerate adults acting out in violent ways.

“We want people to come and we want people to enjoy themselves. But this is our home and these are adults and we expect you to act like that. And if you can’t do that we’ll do it for you.” Walton County Sheriff Michael Adkinson, Jr.

Will Crab Island Takeover end up like Panama City Beach?

Recent social media posts promote a Crab Island Takeover on April 09, 2022. Similar event posts were shared before a crime-filled weekend in Bay County.

“Sheriff Aden and I and our discussions this morning want to be sure that the public understands that we have seen the advertisements for some of these takeover events. Things of that nature, and that’s not acceptable. We’re aware of it. We’re going to put pressure on those events. We’re reaching out to both the rental companies and the homeowners that are advertising these type of takeover events. That is not what Walton County is about is not what Okaloosa County is about.” Walton County Sheriff Michael Adkinson, Jr.

What does this mean for vacation, rental properties?

Sherrif Adkinson said law enforcement is also asking vacation and rental companies to cancel and refund any group involved with a takeover event.

“Particularly in regards to the rental houses here in Miramar to start with. We have a couple of multimillion-dollar houses that are being advertised as party houses for lack of a better way. Deputies from the Sheriff’s Office are making contact with the owners and the rental agents this morning and saying to them this is not what we’re about. We’re aware of how this is being marketed, We’re asking you as good stewards in the community to refund that money and cancel that reservation now.” Walton County Sheriff Michael Adkinson, Jr.

