FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a person of interest in the homicide of two people. The double homicides took place at 2908 Bentwood Lane.

OCSO deputies were called to the house in Willow Bend neighborhood Tuesday to do a welfare check on a female resident. After not making contact with anyone inside the home deputies entered and found two people dead.

The victims have been identified as Annastacia Merrel, 52, and Patrick Tymoch, 51.

Chad Ankenbrand, 47, is a person of interest in this case. Ankenbrand is considered armed and dangerous and if spotted do not attempt to make contact.

OCSO believes Ankenbrand is driving a black Ford Mustang convertible with Florida tags 36BAWX. The mustang is missing its back window and passenger side mirror.

Anyone who has seen Ankenbrand is asked to call OCSO at 850-651-7400 or share tips with Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers at 850-863-TIPS or through the P3 Tips mobile app.