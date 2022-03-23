OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Okaloosa County Sheriff’s are asking for help in identifying a vehicle that may have been involved in two shootings.

OCSO says the vehicle may have been involved in the shootings that occurred Monday afternoon in Fort Walton Beach. If anyone has information in being able to identify the vehicle or the owner of the vehicle you are encouraged to call OCSO at 850-651-7400.

OCSO also says if you wish to remain anonymous you may call Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers at 850-863-TIPS or click here. You can also send a tip through the P3 Tips Mobile Application.