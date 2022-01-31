FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office confirmed a Florida man has been arrested for trafficking meth.

An OCSO deputy who spotted a traffic violation Sunday, Jan. 30, led to Craig Golden, 36, from Crestview now facing four felony charges and two misdemeanors.

Golden was pulled over on South Avenue and told the deputy he didn’t have a valid driver’s license. OCSO says the deputy also smelled marijuana coming from inside the car. The deputy conducted a probable cause search.

During the search the deputy found:

homemade shotgun (behind the passenger’s seat in reach of Golden)

lockbox with approximately 15 grams of methamphetamine

jeweler’s bags

shopping bag with suspected spice

digital scale in a candy bag

a gram bag of marijuana

OCSO says a check was run on Golden which showed Golden had 46 past felony charges and is a registered sex offender who had not provided information as required as to his new vehicle, a 2013 Jaguar he says was gifted to him.

Golden claims he found the homemade shotgun in his yard and did not know what it was.

OCSO says Golden was taken to the OCSO Booking facility and charged with trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, sex offender violation – failure to report a change in vehicle ownership, smuggling contraband into a detention facility, and driving with a suspended or revoked license.