DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Permanent and seasonal lifeguards took to the stands Wednesday morning for the first day of beach patrols.

The county reported yellow flags on the beaches Wednesday. Public Information Officer with the county April Sarver said so far, so good.

“Our lifeguards’ goal is to make 100% contact with beachgoers to educate and warn of hazards. We have no rescues to report.” Okaloosa County Public Information

The Okaloosa County Beach Safety department (OCBS) said lifeguards will be on area beaches from Wednesday, Mar. 9 through Oct. 22.

“The relationship Beach Safety has with the community ensures proper education about potential dangers to make sure visitors return year after year.” Okaloosa County Public Information

Break down of lifeguard duty times:

9 a.m. until 6 p.m. Wednesday, Mar. 9 until Memorial Day weekend.

9 a.m. until 8 p.m. After Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day.

9 a.m. until 6 p.m. After Labor Day through October 2022.

The county says they have 11 seasonal lifeguards on staff starting the season. The public safety department has 4 additional lifeguards on as permanent staff. The department is hoping to hire 12 more for this year making a crew of 27 trained rescuers.

“We’re moving forward with a big recruiting campaign for awareness. Our team has been and is continuing to participate in job fairs.” Okaloosa County Public Information

Okaloosa County put together a beach safety video highlighting the OCBS staff and public safety department:

When asked about a recent near-drowning on the bayside of Okaloosa Island, the county says they do not have any plans to add guards on Choctawhatchee Bay.

“Adding lifeguards to areas other than gulf-front beaches is not currently up for board decision.” Okaloosa County Public Information

To find out more about the seasonal job and other county openings, click here.

More about Okaloosa County Beach Safety:

OCBS’s primary area of responsibility are the beaches of Okaloosa Island on the Emerald Coast. Okaloosa Island is a seven-mile-long barrier island that stretches between and connects Fort Walton Beach to Destin. The beautiful emerald-colored water and white sandy beaches of Okaloosa Island draws an estimated 1.8 million visitors annually from all over the world. The number of tourists visiting Okaloosa Island is on the rise, steadily increasing year after year.