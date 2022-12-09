NICEVILLE, Fla. (WKRG) — The Florida Association of District School Superintendents recognized Okaloosa County’s Marcus Chambers in their recent spotlight.

Received Nov. 11, 2022, FADSS highlighted Chambers for his dedication to education in the state and a number of OCSD programs.

The Okaloosa County School District (OCSD) was one of 38 school systems worldwide to receive the Cognia’s District of Distinction award.

OCSD has returned to an authentic and meaningful School Performance Plans (SPPs) process to ensure each school’s goals are apparent and coming to full fruition.

Increased District focus on professional development opportunities for administrators designed to empower communication and leadership.

Grant funding from Triumph Gulf Coast, in partnership with HCA Florida Hospital in Fort Walton Beach, Florida, launched the Health Academy, a program available through the District’s Career and Technical Education (CTE), where students can gain hands-on experience and earn an industry certification upon completion.

The CTE Building Trades and Construction Design Technology program has been expanded, as well as the introduction of Kids CODE, a computer program aimed at elementary students to spark interest and impart knowledge in computer programming.

“To me, there’s nothing more important than investing in our children. The future depends on it; those like me called to the profession will reap more rewards than they can imagine. I’m blessed to be a part of this community in ways I never imagined, and I wouldn’t change it for the world,” said Superintendent Marcus Chambers.

Chambers has spent 25 years in the education realm. Learn more about him in FADDS’ Q&A format article.