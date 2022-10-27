NICEVILLE, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County School District is one of fourteen schools to earn the High-Performing designation for the 2021-2022 school year. This latest recognition makes nine consecutive high-performing titles, the longest-running streak in the state.

The Florida State Board of Education reviews all 67 counties for continued and improved academic success, as well as having no school in the district with an ‘F’ education rating. OCSD has earned the title 11 out of the last 13 years.

Evaluation components include having an overall ‘A’ rating, adhering to appropriate class sizes, and the district’s financial health as determined by an auditing process.

School Superintendent Marcus Chambers issued a statement following the award announcement.

“We are thrilled to be named a high-performing district once again! Such accolades are always appreciated and celebrated; however, we remain focused on future success through our commitment to continuous improvement. One of our many goals is to ensure the next generation of Okaloosa students receives the finest education possible. Our students perennially give their best and deserve our best in return. I am proud of every student, family, employee, and community member who contributed to the district’s success. Thank you for your partnership and unwavering dedication to keeping our schools ranked among the best in Florida.” Marcus Chambers, Okaloosa County School Superintendent

Along with the State Board of Education acknowledgment, OCSD has received a number of accolades for the 2021-22 school year.

‘A’ rating in the State of Florida’s accountability system

Cognia’s District of Distinction: Cognia is a worldwide school accrediting body serving 36,000 public and private institutions. Cognia recognized OCSD as one of 38 districts for the award.

Santa Rosa County and Walton County School Districts also earned the High-Performing School District title.

“These honors reinforce what this community knows with certainty – Okaloosa County is an exceptional place to live in this great state of Florida!” Okaloosa County School District Public Relations