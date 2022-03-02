OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Florida Lottery announced that a Crestview man has claimed the first $2 million top prize from a new scratch-off game.

Sean Smith-Ogara, 34, chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $1,645,000. He purchase his winning ticket from Tom Thumb, located on Highway 83 in Defuniak Springs. The store will also receive a $4,000 bonus commission for selling the winning scratch-off ticket, according to a news release from the Florida Lottery.

The new game, 100X THE CASH, is $10 and first launched in January 2022. It allegedly features more than $337.9 million in cash prizes. It also includes eight top prizes of $2,000,000.

The game’s overall odds of winning are 1 in 3.44.