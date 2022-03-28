OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — An Okaloosa County man has been sentenced to 40 years in prison and ten years of sex offender probation after he pleaded guilty to a litany of sex crimes.

Kevin Foy, 34, entered a plea to one count of attempted sexual battery of a victim under 12, thirty counts of possession of Child Pornography and thirteen counts of promoting sexual performance of a child.

Foy was arrested in July of 2020 after the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office conducted an investigation. Officers found multiple electronic devices and storage media that contained child pornography while executing a search warrant on Foy’s home.

Officers also found videos of Foy participating in sexual activity with a young child that resided in the home. The videos were taken over the course of a few years, according to OCSO.