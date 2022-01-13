Okaloosa man charged with his fourth DUI after hit-an-run at intersection

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man after he allegedly committed a hit-and-run while under the influence.

Jason Lowery, 49, was arrested and charged after he allegedly hit another vehicle at the intersection of Racetrack Road and Mar Walt Drive. Lowery then drove away from the scene, but was followed by the driver until Lowery parked in his driveway.

Lowery wash charged with:

Hit and run involving property damage

DUI fourth or subsequent offense

Operating a motor vehicle with license revoked and labeled a habitual traffic offender

Refusing to provide a chemical sample (second refusal).

Lowery was also found to be driving without a license since it was revoked last July. Lowery now has a total of four DUI’s and nine convictions for driving with a license suspended or revoked.