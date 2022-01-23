Okaloosa man allegedly stalks, attempts to kidnap 15-year-old girl

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A 15-year-old girl reported a Shalimar man had followed her in his car as she was walking and tried to get her in his car, according to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office.

The victim said she was walking near 8th Street around noon when she noticed Cesar Reyes Perez, 41, in an orange Mazda sitting at the intersection and motioning her over to his car.

The car Perez was in.

The teen allegedly kept walking but shortly after saw the same man was driving behind her very slowly. Officers said he pulled his car up beside her and took off his seatbelt. The teen then approached someone and asked for help.

The witness said he saw the man sitting and staring at the two of them for several minutes before Perez pulled away.

Deputies found Perez and the car on 8th Avenue. He denied leaving his residence or driving anywhere and told deputies he had been sleeping because he was still intoxicated from the night before.

Perez was charged with aggravated stalking of a child under the age of 16 and attempted kidnapping.