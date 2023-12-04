OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A potentially life-saving program is now up and running in Okaloosa County.

EMTs and paramedics on ambulances can treat patients with a portable blood supply stored in a small refrigerator.

Once it’s arrived at a scene, it will be warmed to the appropriate temperature, and a patient can receive one unit of blood within about three minutes.

County officials say this can greatly increase a patient’s survival rate if they’ve lost a lot of blood.

This program is believed to be the first of its kind in the Florida panhandle.

“We want to be a great place to come and have a good time and bring your family, but when something bad happens, we want to make sure you’re safe, and this is going to help us do that in a much better way,” Okaloosa County Commission Chairman Trey Goodwin said.

