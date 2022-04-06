FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office will host a parents-only cyber safety class this month to try and prevent internet crimes against children.

Cyber Safety Class

Friday, April 22

5 p.m.

Fort Walton Beach Boys & Girls Club

923 Denton Blvd., NW

OCSO’s crime prevention unit will host the course. OCSO said the class will touch on the good, the bad and the ugly on cell phones, internet, gaming, social media, bullying and more.

If you’re a parent looking to protect your child from the dangers of the internet and social media, this is one great opportunity to get up to speed! Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office

For more information, contact Ashely Bailey with the crime prevention unit at 850-259-0031 or cpu@sheriff-okaloosa.com