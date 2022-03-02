OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a 74-year-old man who went missing on Jan. 5.

Richard Shambo was last seen at his home at 4342 Log Lake Road in Holt. Investigators were told by two people visiting Holt’s property that the pair spotted a man at Shambo’s home Jan. 10.

When asked why he was there, he told the pair that he was feeding Shambo’s dogs for a few days. The man spotted on Shambo’s property is described as an older man who stands about 6 feet tall. The man has “a slender build, shoulder-length black hair with gray streaks and unshaven facial hair,” according to a Facebook post from the OSCO.

The man was seen driving a newer model gray van. If you have any information about Shambo’s disappearance, or the man spotted on his property, call the OSCO at 850-651-7400. Residents can also call the Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers at 850-863-TIPS, download the P3 Tips app or click the link here.