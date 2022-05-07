OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Okaloosa County deputies are looking for a 14-year-old boy.

Aiden Pierce Howey was reported missing May 6, 2022. Howey, who was diagnosed with autism, was last seen in Crestview. Howey was seen at the 5300 block of Shoffner Boulevard North.

Howey was wearing a grey shirt with a Batman logo at the time of his disappearance, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. Howey was also seen wearing grey and black jogging pants and Nike sneakers. Howey is six feet two inches tall and weighs 140 pounds.

Deputies searched the area and a scent was picked up by K9 deputies, but lost at about 3 a.m. Deputies urge residents to not yell out Howey’s name if you see him. He may run if his name is called.

If you spot Howey, call the OSCO immediately. Howey may be roaming wooded areas buildings or sheds. You can call the OCSO at 850-651-7400. Deputies will continue to search for Howey using drones.