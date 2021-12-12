Okaloosa Deputies looking for man who allegedly tried to force 16-year-old girl in his car

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who allegedly tried to force a 16-year-old girl into his car in Fort Walton Beach.

The incident happened at about 9:30 p.m., Dec. 11 when the girl was riding her bike near Choctawhatchee High School in Fort Walton Beach.

As she was biking home, she noticed a grey car pass her and then made a U-turn, according to a Facebook post from the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office.

The man driving the car sped up to her and tried to talk to her. After she ignored him, he got out of his car and pull her towards the car. The girl managed to get away and flee on her bicycle, according to the deputies.

Deputies believe the man was in a two-door, light grey Dodge Challenger. He was last seen wearing a blue short sleeve t-shirt and blue jeans. The man did not have tattoos, scars, marks or facial hair.

If you have any information about this incident, call the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office at 850-651-7400 or call the Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers at 850-863-8477.