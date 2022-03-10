OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Investigators with the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office are looking for information about a murder that happened back in 2020.

Kreskin Robinson, 28, was found dead inside his SUV at Hickory Street near Fort Walton Beach at about 7:15 p.m. Dec. 15, 2020, according to a Facebook post from the OSCO.

Robinson was found with a gunshot wound to the head. His car was still running and the headlights were on when deputies arrived on scene.

Kreskin Robinson

If you have any information about Robinson’s death, call the OSCO at 850-651-7400 or contact the Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers by clicking the link here.