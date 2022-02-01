OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Okaloosa County deputies are looking for Andrea Durham, who disappeared 32 years ago.

Durham went missing Feb. 1, 1990 while she was home alone at her family’s apartment in Ocean City.

When her mother and sister returned home, Durham’s purse and belongings were in the home. Everything was in place and there were no signs of a struggle, according to a Facebook post from the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office. Durham was 13 at the time of her disappearance.

If you have any information about this missing person’s case, call the OSCO at 850-609-2000 or call in anonymous tip to Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers at 850-863-8477. You can also send in tips online, or use send in a tip at the p3 Tips Mobile App.