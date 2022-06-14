OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Okaloosa County will see nearly $8 million in infrastructure funding from Florida’s 2022-2023 budget that Gov. Ron DeSantis signed on June 2, according to a news release from the Okaloosa County Board of Commissioners. The $8 million will cover several infrastructure projects in the county.

There are various approved projects that will be included within the budget. $750,000 for Overbrook Area Stormwater Improvements, $300,000 for Cinco Bayou Glenwood Park Water Quality Improvement, $2 million for US 98 Bridge-to Bridge Multi-Use Path from West Okaloosa Island to Destin, $3 million for County Road 2 Road Safety and Upgrades to Big Horse Creek and Yellow River Bridges, $1.5 million for Niceville, College Boulevard Multi-Use Pathway and $350,000 for the continued support of the Pretrial Mental Health Diversion Program.

DeSantis vetoed two projects for Okaloosa County included in the budget approved by the legislature.

$1 million for Florosa Water Storage Tank and funding for US 90 at Jericho Road

Improvements within the Shoal River Ranch Gigasite also for $1 million.

In July, the Board of County Commissioners will propose alternate funding for the upcoming 5-year Capital Improvement Plan.

DeSantis awarded Okaloosa County $3.2 million through the Florida Job Growth Grant Fund in order to expand infrastructure including roads and the Shoal River Ranch Gigasite.

“We are fortunate to have the support that our community has and continues to receive from

the State of Florida,” said Okaloosa Board of County Commissioners Chairman Mel Ponder.

The Board of Commissioners’ news release also said that Okaloosa County, fortunately, gained approval for much-needed improvements in the area.