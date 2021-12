Landon Fields was last seen in Mary Esther.

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in finding a missing juvenile resident of Okaloosa.

Landon Anthony Fields, 15, was last seen on Friday, Dec. 17 in the City of Mary Esther.

Landon is 5’11” tall and weighs around 155 pounds.

If you have any information on Landon’s whereabouts, please call OCSO at (850)651-7400. You can also contact Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers at (850)863-TIPS.