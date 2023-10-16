OKALOOSA ISLAND, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an early morning Sunday shooting on Okaloosa Island.

After an initial investigation, deputies said two men argued around 1:30 a.m. that day in the parking lot outside a business at 110 Amberjack Drive.

One pulled out a handgun, shot the other man multiple times and fled the scene, according to an OCSO news release.

The 43-year-old victim, who is from out of state, was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment and is expected to recover.

OCSO asks anyone with information about the shooting to call 850-651-7400 or Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers at 850-863-TIPS.