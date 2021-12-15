Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office gifted bloodhound puppy from neighboring sheriff’s office

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is the first law enforcement agency to receive a bloodhound puppy from the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office’s latest litter of tracking dogs.

K9 Copper with the Bloodhound Teams gave birth to 11 puppies in November — about twice as many as the sheriff’s office was expecting. Santa Rosa County Sheriff Bob Johnson wants to see Copper’s offspring be able to bring those same legendary tracking skills to other law enforcement agencies.

“We have a lot of rural areas in our county just like Santa Rosa does, and we also have a lot of people who get lost, maybe even in an urban setting. We can put this dog on an application — it’s not a bite dog, it’s a multipurpose dog, and they have a lot of drive,” said Okaloosa County Sheriff Eric Aden.

Santa Rosa County sheriff’s deputy David Robinett said the bloodhounds have a natural drive to do tracking. The dogs are tasked with locating missing people, such as lost children or the elderly.

“If it works for Santa Rosa, it’s going to work for us,” Aden said. “You can’t help but fall in love with a puppy.”