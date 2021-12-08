Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office delivering mini Christmas trees to hospice patients

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Every Christmas season, the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office teams up with Emerald Coast Hospice to provide hospice patients with a small, hand-decorated Christmas tree.

The partnership between the sheriff’s office and Emerald Coast Hospice began 14 years ago with 25 trees, and it’s now grown to 358 trees this year. Several schools also got into the creative spirit to help make each hospice patient’s Christmas merry and bright.

Patients from as far away as Panama City will be able to brighten their rooms with a mini Christmas tree.

Check out the video to view the team, individual, and kids winners.