MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the Silver Alert for Roger Huson, 94, has been canceled and he has been found. Huson was involved in a traffic crash in Mobile which led to his finding.

OCSO says the crash happened around 4 a.m. and he did suffer some injuries but is expected to be fine. Huson went missing on Tuesday, Feb 15 around 5:30 p.m. after previously talking to a family member. The Silver Alert was issued by OCSO.

Currently, there is no information on the traffic crash from OCSO. OCSO wishes to thank everyone who helped with the finding of Huson.