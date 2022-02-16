SHALIMAR, Fla. (WKRG) — Okaloosa County Sheriff Eric Aden is speaking with WKRG News 5 Wednesday at 2 p.m. to give an update on the search for suspects in two unsolved homicides.

The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office did not specify what homicides will be discussed.

There have been two deadly shootings in the last three months with no arrests made.

Most recently, two people were killed and another injured in Niceville during a parking lot shooting. Niceville PD along with OCSO and the Florida Department of Law enforcement is investigating that case.

In Dec., Christopher Menzies was found shot to death in the eastbound lanes of HWY 98 on Okaloosa Island. Deputies later received the victim’s car in the case, but a suspect has not been named.

WKRG News 5 will update this story with information from the press conference Wednesday afternoon.