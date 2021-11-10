Okaloosa County Sheriff awards student who helped save classmate’s life

CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — Sheriff Aden presented senior Olivia Keith with an award Tuesday at Crestview Highschool for her life-saving actions in a girls restroom.

The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s deputies found Keith performing CPR on another student in a restroom Sept. 9.

Keith said she found her classmate in distress and jumped into action.

When deputies went to take over the compressions, the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said Keith asked the deputies if they were certified while continuing to try and save the girl’s life.

An AED was brought in and detected the student’s heartbeat. She was taken to North Okaloosa Medical Center and has since fully recovered.

Sheriff Aden gave Keith the Community Service Award. The two deputies who responded to the scene were given the OCSO Lifesaving Award.

Olivia Keith said she learned CPR techniques during a class at Crestview Highschool.