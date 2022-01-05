Okaloosa County Sheriff asking for help to solve 43-year-old cold case

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in solving a 43-year-old murder case.

On Feb. 9, 1979, George Myers, 56, was working at a popular convenience store on the corner of Highway 98 near the Destin-Fort Walton Beach Convention Center when he was shot to death.

According to detectives, a customer went into the store around 3 a.m. and could not initially find a store clerk, but went into the storage room and found Myers on the floor in a pool of blood.

When officials arrived they discovered the store safe, cash register and his wallet were left untouched. The motive remains unknown 43 years later.

WMBB spoke with Jeffery Butler, the criminal investigator who was on the case as of last year, who said there was probably a small window between Myers being shot and the customer finding him.

“From our understanding, he was actually a very popular clerk, a lot of people knew him. He always worked the night shift,” said Butler. “He was face down in the storage area. There was a lot of blood there and it turns out he had been shot at least eight times.”

The convenience store where the incident occurred is now a tattoo shop.

If you have any information on this cold case OCSO asks that you please contact them at (850) 651-7400 or contact Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers at (850) 863-TIPS.