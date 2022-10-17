DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Okaloosa County Sheriff Eric Aden shared the news Monday of Captain Jay Jones’ death over the weekend.

Aden said Capt. Jones died at his home unexpectedly Sunday morning from natural causes.

“We lost a brother and OCSO family member who has been a part of this agency for decades,” said Sheriff Aden. “He started with us nearly 28 years ago and served all those years with steadfast honor and distinction. This is a difficult, very tough loss. We are so grateful to our county officials, other agencies, and community members who have already shown an outpouring of support to help us try to comprehend and cope with his unexpected passing.”

Before his time with OCSO, Jones served in the U.S. Air Force. Jones then joined the OCSO volunteer-based Posse, later becoming a sworn-in deputy and rising to the rank of Captain.

Capt. Jones served OCSO for more than 27 years. Sheriff Aden and members of OCSO stopped by the Jones’ house to pay respects.

We are stunned and overwhelmed at the sudden loss of our friend and brother. We ask that you please remember Jay’s family in your prayers and take this opportunity to strengthen those important relationships in your life. Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post

Information on services will be released at a later date.