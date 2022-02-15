SHALIMAR, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County COVID-19 Dashboard shows a decline in COVID cases for the week of Feb. 5, 2022.

January saw the second-highest number of cases in the 2021-2022 calendar school year with a peak at 531 cases. The highest on record was the week of 8/28-9/3, 2021.

CASES BY WEEK IN 2022:

1/1-1/7- 114 Cases

1/8-1/14- 321 Cases

1/15-1/21- 531 Cases

1/22-1/28- 426 Cases

1/29-2/4- 347 Cases

2/5-2/11- 117 Cases

According to the city breakdown, Crestview, Niceville, and Fort Walton Beach reported the highest cases each week.

You can see the dashboard and weekly numbers by school here. A request for more information from the Okaloosa County School District about the decrease in cases has not been returned.

The Okaloosa County Department of Health is not speaking on COVID cases in local schools. Below is a statement from their office.

DOH-Okaloosa does not have anything specific to contribute to the decline in COVID-19 numbers in the schools. Allison McDaniel

Public Information Officer

Florida Department of Health in Okaloosa County

The dashboard runs data from the Department of Health (DOH).