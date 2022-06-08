OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Okaloosa County School District will provide students with meals this summer through their Summer Break Spot program. With their slogan “FRIENDS. FOOD. FREE. ALL SUMMER LONG” they are offering feeding sites over the next two months.

The program launches at some schools as early as May 31 and runs as late as July 27. Different schools have different dates. They also have different breakfast and lunch schedules. To find the dates and schedules for schools near you, check our list below.

Summer Feeding SitesStart DateEnd DateBreakfast TimesLunch Times
Antioch Elementary5/31/227/27/227:15-8:1510:30-11:30
Baker School6/6/226/30/227:15-8:0010:30-11:30
Bob Sikes Elementary5/31/227/27/227:00-8:1510:30-11:30
Bluewater Elementary5/31/227/27/227:30-8:3011:30-12:30
*Boys & Girls Club FWB6/6/227/27/228:00-9:0010:30-1:00
Bruner Middle6/6/226/30/227:00-7:3010:30-11:00
Davidson Middle6/6/226/30/227:00-7:3010:30-11:00
Destin Elementary5/31/227/27/227:00-9:0011:00-12:30
Edwins Elementary6/6/226/30/227:30-8:0011:00-11:30
Elliot Point Elementary6/6/226/30/227:15-8:0010:30-11:30
Laurel Hill School6/6/226/30/227:15-8:0010:30-11:30
Lewis School6/6/226/30/227:45-8:0010:45-11:00
Longwood Elementary6/6/226/30/227:15-8:0010:30-11:30
Mary Esther Elementary6/6/226/30/227:15-8:0010:30-11:30
Meigs Middle6/6/226/30/227:00-7:3010:30-11:00
Northwood Elementary5/31/227/27/227:30-8:0011:00-11:30
Plew Elementary5/31/227/27/227:15-8:3011:00-12:00
Pryor Middle6/6/226/30/227:30-8:4510:30-11:00
*Richbourg6/6/226/30/227:15-7:3010:30-11:00
Riverside Elementary5/31/227/27/228:00-9:0011:00-12:00
Ruckel Middle5/31/227/27/227:15-7:4510:30-11:00
Shoal River Middle5/31/227/27/227:15-7:3010:30-11:00
*Silver Sands6/6/226/30/227:30-8:0010:30-11:00
STEMM Center6/6/226/30/227:45-8:0010:45-11:00
Wright Elementary5/31/227/27/227:15-8:0010:30-11:30
*Location is open restricted

Okaloosa County Schools start Aug. 10, 2022.